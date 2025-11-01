ES ES FR FR
70 million doesn't impress: Real refuses to sell Camavinga to Newcastle

The Frenchman is not for sale
Football news Today, 11:13
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In England, reports are swirling about Newcastle's keen interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The English club is eyeing the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Bruno Guimarães, who could leave the team in the summer of 2026. Rumor has it, the Magpies are ready to put €70 million on the table for Camavinga.

Details: According to Marca, Real Madrid's stance is crystal clear—Camavinga is not for sale. The club views the 22-year-old midfielder as a cornerstone of Xabi Alonso's project. Despite the Frenchman battling injuries and struggling for consistency in recent seasons, both the management and coaching staff are fully convinced of his potential.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso holds Camavinga in high regard and believes he can become the leader of the club's midfield. The manager handed him a starting spot in the latest El Clásico, where the Frenchman delivered a stellar performance. Alonso plans to make Camavinga a key figure, relying on his versatility and ability to impact the game both defensively and offensively.

This season, the Frenchman has featured in every match, notching one goal—scored in the Champions League clash against Kazakhstan's Kairat.

Reminder: Vinicius has decided to leave Real. PSG emerges as the frontrunner for the Brazilian winger.

