Vinicius decides to leave Real Madrid. PSG emerges as the frontrunner for the Brazilian star

Vinicius struggles to find common ground with Xabi Alonso

The future of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid has come under serious doubt.

Details: According to Sport, the Brazilian forward has firmly decided to leave the club if Xabi Alonso remains as head coach next season. Tensions between the two escalated after El Clásico, when Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted and made harsh remarks towards his manager.

The source reports that the Brazilian feels undervalued and unappreciated by Alonso, who, in Vinicius's view, is giving special attention to Kylian Mbappé—the new favorite of club president Florentino Perez.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently seen as the leading option for Vinicius’s next move. The Brazilian is attracted by the French club’s style of play and the prospect of working under Luis Enrique—a coach he respects and believes can help unlock his full potential.

🚨 Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wants to leave next summer and would be interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain.



The Brazilian has not got the best relationship with Xabi Alonso and isn't seen as indispensable any more.



(Source: Sport) pic.twitter.com/LSdBVtVVFs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 30, 2025

This season, the Brazilian has made thirteen appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

For the record: Désiré Doué has been sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle strain.