ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Vinicius decides to leave Real Madrid. PSG emerges as the frontrunner for the Brazilian star

Vinicius decides to leave Real Madrid. PSG emerges as the frontrunner for the Brazilian star

Vinicius struggles to find common ground with Xabi Alonso
Football news Today, 15:13
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Vinicius decides to leave Real Madrid. PSG emerges as the frontrunner for the Brazilian star https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1855258339850002661

The future of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid has come under serious doubt.

Details: According to Sport, the Brazilian forward has firmly decided to leave the club if Xabi Alonso remains as head coach next season. Tensions between the two escalated after El Clásico, when Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted and made harsh remarks towards his manager.

The source reports that the Brazilian feels undervalued and unappreciated by Alonso, who, in Vinicius's view, is giving special attention to Kylian Mbappé—the new favorite of club president Florentino Perez.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently seen as the leading option for Vinicius’s next move. The Brazilian is attracted by the French club’s style of play and the prospect of working under Luis Enrique—a coach he respects and believes can help unlock his full potential.

This season, the Brazilian has made thirteen appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

For the record: Désiré Doué has been sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle strain.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
"I only do beautiful things when they're useless" - Wojciech Szczęsny jokes about saving Mbappé's penalty Football news Today, 16:03 "I only do beautiful things when they're useless" - Wojciech Szczęsny jokes about saving Mbappé's penalty
Arda Güler beats Bellingham and Militão to be named Real Madrid's player of the month Football news Today, 12:12 Arda Güler beats Bellingham and Militão to be named Real Madrid's player of the month
Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield Football news Today, 11:02 Following Mourinho’s footsteps. Xabi Alonso declines pre-match training at Anfield
OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain Football news Today, 09:09 OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain
Real Madrid plan to file a €4.5 billion lawsuit against UEFA Football news Today, 05:18 Real Madrid plan to file a €4.5 billion lawsuit against UEFA
Tension is rising. Vinícius feels unfairly treated by Xabi Alonso’s decisions Football news Today, 04:39 Tension is rising. Vinícius feels unfairly treated by Xabi Alonso’s decisions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores