ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain

OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain

Another injury blow for the player.
Football news Today, 09:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain Getty Images

In Matchday 10 of Ligue 1, PSG travelled to Lorient and were held to a 1–1 draw. However, a more concerning issue emerged — the injury to Doué.

Details: PSG officially announced that the French winger underwent medical examinations on Thursday, October 30. Tests revealed a strain in his right thigh muscle, ruling him out for several weeks. He is certain to miss all matches until the international break, with further updates to follow afterward.

Earlier reports also indicated that PSG expect Willian Pacho to extend his contract with the club, with the deal likely to be finalised by the end of 2025. It is believed that signing a new contract until 2030 is only a matter of time.

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss Football news Today, 03:33 It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss
Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient
PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year Football news 28 oct 2025, 13:00 PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football news 27 oct 2025, 16:33 Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news 27 oct 2025, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores