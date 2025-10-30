OFFICIAL: Désiré Doué sidelined for several weeks with a muscle strain

Another injury blow for the player.

In Matchday 10 of Ligue 1, PSG travelled to Lorient and were held to a 1–1 draw. However, a more concerning issue emerged — the injury to Doué.

Details: PSG officially announced that the French winger underwent medical examinations on Thursday, October 30. Tests revealed a strain in his right thigh muscle, ruling him out for several weeks. He is certain to miss all matches until the international break, with further updates to follow afterward.

📌 Point médical concernant Désiré Doué@Aspetar — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 30, 2025

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.