ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer

Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer

This is his first goal since winning the Ballon d'Or.
Football news Today, 16:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer https://x.com/NoodleHairCR7/status/1980733120883155172

Ousmane Dembélé returned to action after an injury that sidelined him for over a month, and he did it in spectacular fashion.

Details: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger found the net just three minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

This season, the Ballon d'Or winner has played five matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: PSG scored more goals in a single calendar year than any other club.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news Today, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, interacts with Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain Football news Yesterday, 15:24 "You practically killed Donnarumma" - Luis Enrique slams journalists ahead of Bayer clash
Related Team News
Matvey Safonov of Paris Saint-Germain reacts following a loss in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Football news Yesterday, 13:05 PSG may lose their goalkeeper. The reason is known
Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you Football news 18 oct 2025, 05:05 Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you
Lee Kang-In of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy Football news 17 oct 2025, 04:37 Kang-in Lee named Asia's best player of 2025
A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured Football news 17 oct 2025, 03:58 A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured
PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali Transfer news 16 oct 2025, 15:47 PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali
The price tag is €90 million. Real Madrid ready to trigger Vitinha's release clause Transfer news 16 oct 2025, 12:35 The price tag is €90 million. Real Madrid ready to trigger Vitinha's release clause
Related Tournament News
Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low Football news Today, 17:19 Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low
Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 17:01 Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League
What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist Football news Today, 16:35 What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist
Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets his 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else Football news Today, 16:23 Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else
Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 15:55 Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League
Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches Football news Today, 15:30 Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores