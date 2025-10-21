Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer

This is his first goal since winning the Ballon d'Or.

Ousmane Dembélé returned to action after an injury that sidelined him for over a month, and he did it in spectacular fashion.

Details: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger found the net just three minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘́𝗟𝗘́ 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🤯



This season, the Ballon d'Or winner has played five matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: PSG scored more goals in a single calendar year than any other club.