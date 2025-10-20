"You practically killed Donnarumma" - Luis Enrique slams journalists ahead of Bayer clash

The PSG head coach won't let his players be thrown under the bus.

Enrique believes Donnarumma was treated unfairly.

Details: On the eve of the Champions League Matchday 3, where French side PSG will play away against Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow, the Parisians' head coach gave a pre-match interview to RMC Sport, during which he sharply criticized journalists when the topic turned to PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Enrique immediately shut down the journalist's question and cited former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as an example:

"Chevalier has character, he has shown it and continues to show it in training and matches. What I like... I think you don't remember how many years you criticized Gigio Donnarumma. I remember it perfectly. For the last four years, you were killing him. You were killing Gigio Donnarumma in a sporting sense. So please... Even when I wasn't PSG's coach. I always felt you were criticizing Gigio Donnarumma. When you're the goalkeeper of a club like PSG, you have to learn to live with that. As for Lucas Chevalier, I can say I like his character, his level of skill. We're confident he'll be very important for the team for many years to come," Enrique stated.

After two matchdays, PSG sits third in their Champions League group with six points, thanks to victories over Atalanta and Barcelona.

