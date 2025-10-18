Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you

The coach is impressed by Strasbourg's style of play

PSG head coach Luis Enrique shared his thoughts after the match against Strasbourg, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Details: At the post-match press conference, the Spanish manager highlighted Strasbourg as one of the strongest teams in French Ligue 1. According to him, the team impresses both collectively and individually:

"I was struck by how they play… supported by a united collective and very strong players."

Enrique noted that Strasbourg showcases organized and entertaining football, with every player able to step up in key moments.

