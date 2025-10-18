Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you
The coach is impressed by Strasbourg's style of play
Football news Today, 05:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
PSG head coach Luis Enrique shared his thoughts after the match against Strasbourg, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Details: At the post-match press conference, the Spanish manager highlighted Strasbourg as one of the strongest teams in French Ligue 1. According to him, the team impresses both collectively and individually:
"I was struck by how they play… supported by a united collective and very strong players."
Enrique noted that Strasbourg showcases organized and entertaining football, with every player able to step up in key moments.
