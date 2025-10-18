ES ES FR FR
Luis Enrique named the best Ligue 1 team by playing style. His choice might surprise you

The coach is impressed by Strasbourg's style of play
Football news Today, 05:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
PSG head coach Luis Enrique shared his thoughts after the match against Strasbourg, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Details: At the post-match press conference, the Spanish manager highlighted Strasbourg as one of the strongest teams in French Ligue 1. According to him, the team impresses both collectively and individually:

"I was struck by how they play… supported by a united collective and very strong players."

Enrique noted that Strasbourg showcases organized and entertaining football, with every player able to step up in key moments.

Reminder: PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee has been recognized as Asia's best player of 2025.

