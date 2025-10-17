Kang-in Lee named Asia's best player of 2025

A prestigious honor for the PSG winger.

A thoroughly deserved victory in the nomination.

Details: Today, the official page of the Asian Football Confederation published the news that 24-year-old PSG and South Korea winger Kang-in Lee has been named the best Asian player of 2025 according to the AFC Awards Riyadh.

Kang-in Lee beat out Iran’s Mehdi Taremi from Olympiacos and Japan’s Takefusa Kubo from Spain’s Real Sociedad.

Kang joined PSG from Mallorca in 2023 for €22 million. Since then, he has played 94 matches for the Parisians, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

Kang-in Lee’s current contract with PSG runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

🇰🇷 Lee Kang-in lit up the world stage and takes home the AFC Asian International Player of the Year award!#AFCAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/QaRieOnweM — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 16, 2025

