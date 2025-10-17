ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Kang-in Lee named Asia's best player of 2025

Kang-in Lee named Asia's best player of 2025

A prestigious honor for the PSG winger.
Football news Today, 04:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lee Kang-In of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

A thoroughly deserved victory in the nomination.

Details: Today, the official page of the Asian Football Confederation published the news that 24-year-old PSG and South Korea winger Kang-in Lee has been named the best Asian player of 2025 according to the AFC Awards Riyadh.

Kang-in Lee beat out Iran’s Mehdi Taremi from Olympiacos and Japan’s Takefusa Kubo from Spain’s Real Sociedad.

Kang joined PSG from Mallorca in 2023 for €22 million. Since then, he has played 94 matches for the Parisians, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

Kang-in Lee’s current contract with PSG runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Alanyaspor footballer Hwang Ui-jo sentenced for recording intimate video without partner’s consent

