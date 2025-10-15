ES ES FR FR
Ghazl El Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 17 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Kahraba Ismailia Kahraba Ismailia
One of the matches of the 11th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday at the Al-Mahalla Stadium in El Mahalla, where the local side Ghazl El Mahalla will host Kahraba Ismailia. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Ghazl El Mahalla continue to alternate between draws and losses, struggling to secure a steady position in the standings. In their first 10 matches of the season, the club has suffered only one defeat, but managed just a single victory—a commanding 3-0 win over Ismaily. All other games ended in draws, including fixtures against such strong opponents as Zamalek and Al Ahly.

Home games give Ghazl El Mahalla a chance to showcase their character and defensive solidity. The team relies on a stable back line and well-organized play, which allows them to minimize damage against more dangerous rivals and hope for a positive outcome against Kahraba.

Kahraba Ismailia are facing difficulties in their debut season in the Egyptian top flight. After a tough start, the team picked up two wins but suffered four defeats in their last six matches, including a heavy 2-4 loss to Al Ahly.

Defensive frailties and a lack of scoring make Kahraba vulnerable away from home. Despite a few decent performances, the club is still unable to consistently collect points against more organized sides, marking them as underdogs for the upcoming encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, Amoory-Aash-Shousha-Zakaria, Rahim-Salam-Bassam-Solomon, Grendo-Arfaoui
  • Kahraba Ismailia: Hagras, Hassan-Yehia-Abouzra-Hamzawi-Mostafa, Sayed-Islam-Sillah, Ashraf-Sulieman

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • Ghazl El Mahalla have won only one match this season and often settle for draws.
  • Kahraba Ismailia concede an average of 2 goals per game.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Prediction

Ghazl El Mahalla have shown solid form at home and can capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses to secure a second win of the season. The recommended bet is “Under 2.0 goals” at odds of 1.82.

