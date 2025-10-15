Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.15 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 11 in the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Friday in Cairo, where local side Al Mokawloon Al Arab hosts ENPPI. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with promising chances of success.

Match preview

Al Mokawloon Al Arab are still searching for their first win of the season and have yet to please their fans with results. The team has collected only 5 points from 10 matches, conceding 9 goals and scoring just 3. Heading into the encounter with ENPPI, Al Mokawloon have alternated draws with defeats, recently losing to Al Ittihad and Kahraba Ismailia.

The club’s attack has been visibly struggling, while the defense often makes costly mistakes at crucial moments. Despite their desire to bounce back in front of their supporters, the hosts will be forced to look for ways out of their crisis against a much more confident opponent.

The Oilers come into this match in excellent form—unbeaten in their last 7 games. In recent rounds, they’ve notched wins over Al Ittihad, Ismaily, and ZED, showing consistency in attack and discipline at the back.

The team now has a chance to cement their place in the league’s top three, and their experienced players and balanced squad allow them to control the tempo of games. ENPPI have looked confident away from home, making them favorites against Al Mokawloon Al Arab.

Probable lineups

Al Mokawloon Al Arab : Abou, Joseph-Hamed-Abdallah-Abed, Wahsh-Gamal, Charles-Antar-Gaber, Kahraba

: Abou, Joseph-Hamed-Abdallah-Abed, Wahsh-Gamal, Charles-Antar-Gaber, Kahraba ENPPI: Samir, Sebiha-M.Samir-Kalosha-Dawoud, Agouz-Naser, Mostafa-Kamal-Kabou, Zaki

Match facts and head-to-head

Al Mokawloon Al Arab have yet to secure a single win this season.

ENPPI are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

In the last 5 meetings between the sides, ENPPI have won twice, two matches ended in draws, and Al Mokawloon have won once.

Prediction

ENPPI are strong favorites to win this fixture. The team is demonstrating stability and confidence, while Al Mokawloon Al Arab continue to struggle both in attack and defense.