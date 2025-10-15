ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 17 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
ENPPI ENPPI
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.15
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 11 in the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Friday in Cairo, where local side Al Mokawloon Al Arab hosts ENPPI. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with promising chances of success.

Match preview

Al Mokawloon Al Arab are still searching for their first win of the season and have yet to please their fans with results. The team has collected only 5 points from 10 matches, conceding 9 goals and scoring just 3. Heading into the encounter with ENPPI, Al Mokawloon have alternated draws with defeats, recently losing to Al Ittihad and Kahraba Ismailia.

The club’s attack has been visibly struggling, while the defense often makes costly mistakes at crucial moments. Despite their desire to bounce back in front of their supporters, the hosts will be forced to look for ways out of their crisis against a much more confident opponent.

The Oilers come into this match in excellent form—unbeaten in their last 7 games. In recent rounds, they’ve notched wins over Al Ittihad, Ismaily, and ZED, showing consistency in attack and discipline at the back.

The team now has a chance to cement their place in the league’s top three, and their experienced players and balanced squad allow them to control the tempo of games. ENPPI have looked confident away from home, making them favorites against Al Mokawloon Al Arab.

Probable lineups

  • Al Mokawloon Al Arab: Abou, Joseph-Hamed-Abdallah-Abed, Wahsh-Gamal, Charles-Antar-Gaber, Kahraba
  • ENPPI: Samir, Sebiha-M.Samir-Kalosha-Dawoud, Agouz-Naser, Mostafa-Kamal-Kabou, Zaki

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al Mokawloon Al Arab have yet to secure a single win this season.
  • ENPPI are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.
  • In the last 5 meetings between the sides, ENPPI have won twice, two matches ended in draws, and Al Mokawloon have won once.

Prediction

ENPPI are strong favorites to win this fixture. The team is demonstrating stability and confidence, while Al Mokawloon Al Arab continue to struggle both in attack and defense.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.15
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 16, 2025 Atletico MG Odds: 1.55 Cruzeiro Recommended 1xBet
Santos FC vs Corinthians prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Santos vs Corinthians prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.5 Corinthians Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 12:45 Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League? Atletico Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Women Bet now Mostbet
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 SL Benfica Odds: 2 Arsenal Women Recommended Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Juventus prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Bayern vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.8 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid Femenino prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Paris Saint Germain Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Femenino Bet now Melbet
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 04:00 Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Adelaide United Odds: 1.55 Sydney FC Recommended 1xBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 06:05 Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Who Will Kick Off the A-League Season with a Win? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.43 Macarthur FC Bet now 1xBet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 1.82 Kahraba Ismailia Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.8 Orbit College Bet now Melbet
Chaves vs Benfica prediction Taca de Portugal 17 oct 2025, 14:30 Chaves vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Chaves Odds: 1.8 Benfica Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores