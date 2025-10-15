ES ES FR FR
Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 17 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.6
One of the fixtures of round 11 of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday at the Petrosport Arena in Cairo, where Wadi Degla will host Modern Sport. I'm offering a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds look quite promising.

Match preview

Mohamed El-Sheikh's men are enjoying an impressive run—they haven't lost in seven consecutive matches. After a sluggish start to the season, with just one point from the opening three rounds, Wadi Degla have found the ideal balance between defense and attack. Victories over Zamalek (2-1), Kahraba Ismailia (4-1), and Tala'ea El Gaish (1-0) have been pivotal, solidifying the club’s position in the league standings.

The team displays disciplined football and composure even against higher-profile opponents. The hosts’ main weapon is their compact defense and ability to play on the counter. On average, Degla concede less than a goal per game, while consistently creating chances thanks to rapid wing play and Boli’s activity up front.

Modern Sport started the season in promising fashion—a draw with Al Ahly (2-2) and a victory over Pyramids (2-1) gave fans plenty of optimism. However, since mid-September, the team have lost momentum: four matches without a win, including defeats to Tala'ea El Gaish (0-1) and Ceramica Cleopatra (0-2).

Modern Sport still possess attacking potential, but their defense continues to let them down: 12 goals conceded in nine rounds is a worrying sign for a side with top-half ambitions. In attack, Ghanem and Hassan remain the key figures, adept at exploiting open spaces, yet too often isolated from their teammates.

Probable lineups

  • Wadi Degla: Hossam, Farouk, Kamal, Teka, Ayman, Abfrlati, Shouls, Diasty, Mees, Oya, Boli
  • Modern Sport: Imad, Fawzi, Rizk, Ali, Ahled, Hamdi, Mamdouh, Eba, Zaazaa, Ghanem, Hassan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Wadi Degla are unbeaten in their last seven matches.
  • Modern Sport are winless in four straight games.
  • This will be the first official meeting between these two sides.

Prediction

Both teams like to attack, but they are prone to defensive lapses, making a bet on a high-scoring game a logical choice. The hosts look more consistent and carry a psychological edge thanks to their unbeaten streak, but Modern Sport are certainly capable of putting up a fight.

