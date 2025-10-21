Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Surpasses the legendary Manchester United
Football news Today, 15:30Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/PSG_inside/status/1980713749020570085
In the third round of the Champions League group stage, Bayer Leverkusen hosts PSG. The opening goal was scored by William Pacho, and it turned out to be a historic one.
Details: The Parisian club has set an impressive new record—since the start of 2025, PSG has netted 39 goals, surpassing Manchester United's 2002 benchmark of 38 goals.
