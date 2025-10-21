Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else

Surpasses the legendary Manchester United

In the third round of the Champions League group stage, Bayer Leverkusen hosts PSG. The opening goal was scored by William Pacho, and it turned out to be a historic one.

Details: The Parisian club has set an impressive new record—since the start of 2025, PSG has netted 39 goals, surpassing Manchester United's 2002 benchmark of 38 goals.

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 ! 𝗟𝗘 𝗣𝗦𝗚 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗟'𝗘́𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗘 𝗤𝗨𝗜 𝗔 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗧 𝗟𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗥 𝗨𝗡𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗘́𝗘 𝗖𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗘 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 ! ❤️💙



🥇 PSG 2025 - 39 BUTS

🥈 Manchester United 2002 - 38 BUTS



