PSG may lose their goalkeeper. The reason is known

The Russian is unhappy with the current situation.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper has expressed his desire to leave the team.

Details: According to Leqiupe, 26-year-old Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov of French side PSG is determined to leave Luis Enrique's squad due to a lack of playing time.

Reports indicate that Safonov understands he cannot compete with Chevalier for a starting spot and wants to find a club where he can get more minutes on the pitch.

Safonov joined PSG in the summer of 2024 from Russian club Krasnodar for €20 million and has made 17 appearances for the Parisians, conceding 13 goals.

So far this season, Safonov has yet to make an appearance.

Matvey Safonov's current contract with PSG runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €18 million.

