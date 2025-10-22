ES ES FR FR
"Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off

The Ballon d'Or winner is proud of his team.
Football news Today, 04:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
"Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

A very tough match for the Parisians.

Details: After PSG's resounding 7-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the third round of the Champions League, 28-year-old forward Ousmane Dembele shared his thoughts on the events that unfolded during the match:

"We started the match confidently and scored an early goal. Then came a difficult period with a lot of yellow and red cards. I think the red card could have been avoided in that episode, but now nothing can be changed. It is what it is.

We stayed in the game thanks to two goals from Desire. We knew we had to keep playing our football in the second half, even after the sending off," Dembele concluded.

In the 37th minute, PSG's central defender Illia Zabarnyi was shown a red card after conceding a penalty, and just 13 minutes earlier he had received a yellow card and also conceded a penalty, but on that occasion Bayer's Robert Andrich failed to convert from the spot.

PSG's 7-2 win over Bayer became one of the most emphatic victories in Champions League history, and yesterday's matchday was the second highest-scoring in the tournament's history.

Reminder: An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday

