An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday

A spectacular night in the Champions League.
Football news Today, 17:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Tuesday, October 21, the first nine matches of the UEFA Champions League’s third round were played—and they turned out to be remarkably high-scoring.

Details: Across one matchday, the 18 teams combined for a total of 43 goals. For comparison, the opening round saw 42 goals scored—this time, that mark was surpassed.

According to stats expert MisterChip (Alexis) on X, the average goals-per-game ratio reached an impressive 4.78, marking the second-highest average ever recorded on a day with at least four matches played. The record still belongs to October 21, 2014, when eight games produced 40 goals—an average of five per match.

Reminder: Atlético Madrid traveled to face Arsenal in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and were handed a barrage of goals.

