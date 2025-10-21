An Incredible Goal Fest: 43 Goals Scored in a Single Champions League Matchday

A spectacular night in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, October 21, the first nine matches of the UEFA Champions League’s third round were played—and they turned out to be remarkably high-scoring.

Details: Across one matchday, the 18 teams combined for a total of 43 goals. For comparison, the opening round saw 42 goals scored—this time, that mark was surpassed.

According to stats expert MisterChip (Alexis) on X, the average goals-per-game ratio reached an impressive 4.78, marking the second-highest average ever recorded on a day with at least four matches played. The record still belongs to October 21, 2014, when eight games produced 40 goals—an average of five per match.

#OJOALDATO - El promedio de goles de hoy (43 goles en 9 partidos, 4.78 goles por partido) es el SEGUNDO más alto jamás visto en un día de Champions League, con un mínimo de 4 partidos disputados.



En los 8 partidos de UCL del 21.10.2014 se marcaron 40 goles (5 por partido).



En… — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 21, 2025

