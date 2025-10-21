ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League

History rewritten — for the wrong reasons.
Football news Today, 17:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Atlético Madrid traveled to face Arsenal in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and were handed a barrage of goals.

Details: According to MisterChip (Alexis), for the first time in their UEFA Champions League history, Atlético Madrid conceded three goals within six minutes. Martinelli struck in the 64th minute, followed by a quickfire double from Viktor Gyökeres in the 67th and 70th minutes.

