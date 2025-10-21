ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak?

Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak?

Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Getty Images
Monaco Monaco
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Monaco, Stade Louis II, Monaco
Tottenham Tottenham
Monaco and Tottenham face off in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s my preview and betting tip for the game.

Monaco vs Tottenham: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Monaco are winless in their last four matches, recording three draws and one defeat.
  • Monaco have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 consecutive games, while Tottenham have gone four without one.
  • Tottenham have suffered just one defeat in their last eight fixtures.
  • Both sides have scored in eight straight matches.
  • At home, Monaco are unbeaten in five consecutive games, though their last two ended in draws.
  • Tottenham remain unbeaten away from home since the start of the season.
  • In six of their last ten matches, Monaco have scored in both halves.
  • Tottenham have kept clean sheets in half of their matches this season, while Monaco have yet to record one.
  • Both teams have lost just once this season without scoring.
  • Monaco won their most recent meeting with Tottenham 2–1 and hold the upper hand historically, with three victories, one draw, and one defeat.

Monaco vs Tottenham: Match Preview

Monaco have already changed head coach this season, a move made just before the last international break. Under their previous manager, the Monegasques earned 13 points from seven league games. In the Champions League, they suffered a heavy 1–4 defeat to Club Brugge and drew 2–2 with Manchester City. Despite these results, the club opted for a change, appointing Alexander Poconjoli — formerly of Royale Union SG — as their new boss. His debut match ended in a 1–1 draw against Angers. Monaco currently sit seventh in the table with 14 points from eight rounds.

Tottenham also made a managerial change, but theirs came before the start of the season. The Spurs began brightly, beating Manchester City 2–0, though their form has since become inconsistent. They now occupy sixth place with 14 points from eight games, trailing the league leaders by just five points. In the Champions League, Tottenham defeated Villarreal 1–0 in their opening match and followed it with a 2–2 draw against Bodø/Glimt.

Probable Lineups

  • Monaco: Kohn; Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Diatta, Coulibaly, Teze, Ouattara; Akliouche, Fati; Balogun
  • Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Simons

Prediction

This promises to be a tightly contested encounter. Monaco are adjusting to a new manager but remain unbeaten at home, while Tottenham have yet to lose away and continue to play attractive attacking football. My suggestion is to bet on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
