Monaco vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Monaco vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Monaco vs Paris FC prediction
Monaco Monaco
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 14:00
- : -
France, Monaco, Stade Louis II, Monaco
Paris FC Paris FC
One of the standout fixtures of Ligue 1’s 11th round takes place this Saturday at the Louis II Stadium in Fontvieille, where local side Monaco host Paris. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds for a high-scoring encounter look promising.

Match preview

The Monegasques are in spectacular form, having secured two thrilling victories in a row, racking up a total of 10 goals. Their performance against Nantes (5-3) was particularly impressive, once again showcasing Monaco’s potent attacking force. The team is firmly among the Ligue 1 leaders, just a single point off the top spot.

Monaco are especially prolific at home, with an average of 4.2 goals per match at their own stadium. In fact, they’ve scored at least twice in 14 of their last 16 home league fixtures, making them one of the most dangerous hosts in the competition.

The capital club, meanwhile, have been inconsistent, as evidenced by a three-match winless streak that includes two losses. Their most recent outing against Lyon ended in a 3-3 draw, despite trailing by three goals—highlighting both their fighting spirit and defensive frailties.

On the road, Paris have struggled—managing just one win in their last five Ligue 1 away games. The side regularly concedes, but also finds the net in every recent away trip, ensuring their matches are lively and packed with action.

Probable lineups

  • Monaco: Köhn, Kehrer, Elebi, Ouattara, Salisu, Teze, Koulibaly, Akliouche, Diatta, Minamino, Balogun
  • Paris: N’Kambadio, Chergui, M’Bou, Otavio, De Smet, Kamara, Lopes, Le-Melou, Jebbel, Kebbal, Ikoné

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams scored in 7 of Monaco’s last 8 Ligue 1 matches
  • Paris have both scored and conceded in their last 4 away games
  • Monaco home matches average 4.2 goals per game

Prediction

Both sides come into this match in prolific form, and the pattern of their recent games promises an entertaining spectacle. Monaco consistently find the net at home, while Paris are capable of putting up a fight even under pressure. Expect an open contest with plenty of chances and goals.

