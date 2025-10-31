Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the highlight fixtures of Ligue 1's Matchday 11 will unfold this Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where the home side PSG will take on Nice. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Parisian giants have shown inconsistency in recent rounds, managing just one win in their last four matches. During midweek, PSG failed to overcome one of Ligue 1’s strugglers, drawing with Lorient—a result that once again highlighted their current struggles in converting chances. Despite these issues, the team still sits atop the table, though their lead over the chasing pack is razor-thin.

At home, PSG remain a formidable force—17 victories in their last 21 Ligue 1 outings at the Parc des Princes speaks volumes. The Parisians traditionally dominate in attack, but recently, they’ve struggled to maintain a high tempo for the full 90 minutes. Nevertheless, this showdown with Nice is a perfect opportunity for redemption in front of their fans.

Nice arrive in buoyant spirits after three consecutive wins, including convincing displays against Lyon, Lille, and Rennes. This run of form has propelled Franck Haise’s squad into the thick of the race for European spots, narrowing the gap to fourth place to just two points. The team has looked confident both in build-up play and finishing.

On their travels, Nice play with real attacking intent—there have been at least three goals scored in nine of their last ten away games. However, their defense remains vulnerable, which makes their matches highly entertaining. Historically, Nice have played open, attacking football at the Parc des Princes and rarely leave the pitch without scoring—a factor that adds plenty of intrigue to this upcoming contest.

Probable lineups

PSG : Chevalier, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Meulu, Njantu, Dembélé, Doué, Mbaye

: Chevalier, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Meulu, Njantu, Dembélé, Doué, Mbaye Nice: Diouf, Ba, Mendy, Bard, Oppong, Vanhautte, Diop, Abdul Samed, Omoruyi, Boga, Gouveia

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 9 head-to-head matches at the Parc des Princes

At least three goals have been scored in 13 of Nice’s last 15 away matches

PSG have won 17 of their last 21 Ligue 1 home games

Prediction

The current form of both sides and their recent match patterns point to a high-scoring affair. PSG may be inconsistent, but they remain a potent attacking threat, especially at home. Nice, meanwhile, are proactive going forward but often leave gaps at the back, which could result in an open, end-to-end battle against PSG.