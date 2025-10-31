Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 9 takes place on Saturday, November 1, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, where the home side RB Leipzig welcomes Stuttgart. I’m backing goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Ole Werner’s men are in scintillating domestic form—an unbeaten run of seven matches, including six victories, has propelled them to second place in the Bundesliga. Their latest outing was particularly impressive: a 6-0 demolition of Augsburg, where the Bulls showcased total dominance and kept their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Leipzig are traditionally a force at home: in 7 of their last 8 Bundesliga matches at the Red Bull Arena, they’ve scored at least twice, winning 5 of those games. However, their defense isn’t always watertight—they’ve conceded in 6 of their last 7 home fixtures.

The Swabians are also riding a wave of momentum—five consecutive Bundesliga wins, including a recent 2-1 triumph over Mainz. Sebastian Hoeneß’s side play with maturity, particularly in attack, even if they rarely score more than two per match. That consistency has earned Stuttgart 18 points and third place in the standings.

Their away form is equally impressive: 6 of their last 8 Bundesliga road games have ended in their favor or drawn, and 7 of those featured at least three goals. Defense remains an issue, though—they’ve conceded in 5 of their last 7 away league matches.

Probable lineups

Leipzig : Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Uedraogo, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Nusa, Romulo, Diomande

: Gulácsi, Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku, Uedraogo, Baumgartner, Seiwald, Nusa, Romulo, Diomande Stuttgart: Nübel, Al-Dakhil, Zagadou, Jelc, Vagnoman, Andres, Narti, Stenzel, Führich, Undav, Leweling

Match facts and head-to-head

In 7 of Leipzig’s last 10 Bundesliga home matches, at least three goals have been scored

In 7 of Stuttgart’s last 8 Bundesliga away games, the total has exceeded 2.5 goals

Both teams have scored in 5 of Stuttgart’s last 7 league matches on the road

Prediction

Both sides come into this contest in red-hot form and play with attacking intent. Leipzig are vibrant and prolific at home, while Stuttgart aren’t shy about pushing forward away. With neither defense looking impervious, expect plenty of goalmouth action.