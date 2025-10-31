Prediction on game Eintracht Frankfurt Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of Bundesliga’s 9th round will take place on Saturday at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, where the local side will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, seeing plenty of value for success.

Match preview

Heidenheim continues to struggle for results, particularly on the defensive side of the game. The team has managed just one win in nine rounds, and in their last outing conceded three goals to Hoffenheim. Notably, all of their points have come at home, but even there, consistency is lacking.

The main weakness for the hosts is their defense. In their last five home games, Heidenheim have conceded at least twice on four occasions, rarely keeping a clean sheet. Despite their fighting spirit and home support, the side is simply too vulnerable at the back, especially against teams with a potent attacking line.

Eintracht, meanwhile, come into this encounter in good spirits after a confident win over St. Pauli. The Frankfurt side managed a clean sheet for the first time in a long while, which should boost their confidence. However, overall, the team remains inconsistent—just two wins in their last six fixtures, and defensive issues still linger.

But the attacking potential of the visitors is undeniable: 21 goals scored—second-best in the Bundesliga. Eintracht are especially prolific away from home, having found the net in each of their last six road trips, scoring at least two goals in four of those. This team is more than capable of punishing any defensive lapses, particularly from a side like Heidenheim.

Probable lineups

Heidenheim : Ramaj, Ferenbach, Mainka, Siersleben, Traore, Gimber, Dorsch, Sessa, Beck, Ibrahimović, Sessa

: Ramaj, Ferenbach, Mainka, Siersleben, Traore, Gimber, Dorsch, Sessa, Beck, Ibrahimović, Sessa Eintracht: Zetterer, Braun, Koch, Theate, Christensen, Skhiri, Doan, Uzun, Knauff, Chaibi, Burkardt

Match facts and head-to-head

Heidenheim have conceded at least twice in four of their last five home matches.

Eintracht have scored in each of their last six Bundesliga away games.

At least four goals have been scored in five of Eintracht’s last five away fixtures.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ defensive frailties and Eintracht’s attacking prowess, I expect an entertaining match with an edge for the visitors. Frankfurt consistently score on the road and should take full advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses. My prediction: Eintracht individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.64.