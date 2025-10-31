Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.05 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, where the local side Cremonese will host Turin giants Juventus. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Cremonese approach this clash in high spirits, having secured a convincing victory over Genoa in the previous round. That win was their first in the last seven matchdays and helped solidify their position in the middle of the table. Notably, the hosts delivered a solid defensive display, keeping a clean sheet for the first time in five matches.

Their home form is particularly impressive: Cremonese have found the net in 9 of their last 10 matches at home and rarely concede more than one goal. Under Davide Nicola, the club plays combative, organized football and maximizes their attacking potential with the backing of the home crowd.

Juventus finally returned to winning ways by defeating Udinese 3-1, ending a five-match winless run. The team improved their finishing, scoring for the first time in four games, which should boost the confidence of their attacking players. However, defensive frailties persist—Juve have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten away games.

On the road, Juventus continue to struggle: they have failed to win in eight of their previous ten away fixtures. Problems in creating and finishing attacks are also evident—only once in their last eleven away matches have Juve managed to score more than one goal. These factors could play a decisive role against a motivated opponent.

Probable lineups

Cremonese : Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Floriani, Bianchetti, Bondo, Pickel, Vandeputte, Barbieri, Verdi, Bonazzoli

: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Floriani, Bianchetti, Bondo, Pickel, Vandeputte, Barbieri, Verdi, Bonazzoli Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kelly, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Vlahović, Openda, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

Cremonese have not lost the first half in eight of their last nine Serie A home matches.

Juventus have scored more than once in only one of their last eleven away matches.

Juve have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last ten away games.

Prediction

Both teams are showing attacking intent, but neither is particularly reliable at the back. Cremonese are consistently scoring at home, while Juventus are eager to bounce back from their away struggles. Expect an entertaining match with goals from both sides.