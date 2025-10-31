ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Cremonese vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Cremonese vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cremonese vs Juventus prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Cremonese Cremonese
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 15:45
- : -
Italy, Cremona, Stadio Giovanni Zini
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.05
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, where the local side Cremonese will host Turin giants Juventus. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Cremonese approach this clash in high spirits, having secured a convincing victory over Genoa in the previous round. That win was their first in the last seven matchdays and helped solidify their position in the middle of the table. Notably, the hosts delivered a solid defensive display, keeping a clean sheet for the first time in five matches.

Their home form is particularly impressive: Cremonese have found the net in 9 of their last 10 matches at home and rarely concede more than one goal. Under Davide Nicola, the club plays combative, organized football and maximizes their attacking potential with the backing of the home crowd.

Juventus finally returned to winning ways by defeating Udinese 3-1, ending a five-match winless run. The team improved their finishing, scoring for the first time in four games, which should boost the confidence of their attacking players. However, defensive frailties persist—Juve have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten away games.

On the road, Juventus continue to struggle: they have failed to win in eight of their previous ten away fixtures. Problems in creating and finishing attacks are also evident—only once in their last eleven away matches have Juve managed to score more than one goal. These factors could play a decisive role against a motivated opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Floriani, Bianchetti, Bondo, Pickel, Vandeputte, Barbieri, Verdi, Bonazzoli
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kelly, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Vlahović, Openda, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cremonese have not lost the first half in eight of their last nine Serie A home matches.
  • Juventus have scored more than once in only one of their last eleven away matches.
  • Juve have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last ten away games.

Prediction

Both teams are showing attacking intent, but neither is particularly reliable at the back. Cremonese are consistently scoring at home, while Juventus are eager to bounce back from their away struggles. Expect an entertaining match with goals from both sides.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.05
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Recommended Mostbet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Recommended Melbet
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.55 Freiburg Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Mostbet
Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Fulham Odds: 2.04 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores