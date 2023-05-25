PSG agreed on the transfer of Sporting midfielder for 60 million
Football news Today, 06:54
Photo: Sporting Twitter / Author unknown
Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte may have a chance to join the French championship team.
In the services of the Uruguayan midfielder interested in PSG.
The Parisians are ready to pay EUR 60 million compensation for the 22-year-old in his contract.
It is expected that the young player will sign a five-year contract.
This season, Ugarte played 47 matches and provided one assists.
