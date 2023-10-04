Only Ronaldo is higher: Müller takes second place in the number of victories in the Champions League

On October 3, Bayern played against Copenhagen away. The teams met in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League and the game ended with the victory of the German team with a score of 2:1.

Munich team veteran Thomas Müller took part in this meeting and came on as a substitute in the 77th minute.

After the match, the extras drew attention to the fact that this victory was Müller's 101st in the Champions League of his career.

According to this indicator, the experienced football player is equal to the legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. The leader in the number of victories in the Champions League remains the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 victories.

Müller has been playing for Bayern since 2009. According to the Transfermarkt resource, its estimated cost is 12 million euros.

This season, the experienced attacking midfielder took part in six matches in different tournaments, in which he recorded an assist.

As a member of the German national team, Müller became the world champion in 2014, and also won medals at the World Championships in 2010.