Tuchel told how Bayern turned the tide of the match with Copenhagen

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts after the match with Copenhagen (2:1) in the second round of the Champions League group stage.

The German specialist admitted that the meeting was difficult for his team, but they were ready for it.

“It was important to stay calm and focused and take every chance to score. Copenhagen played very tight and compact and after conceding the goal it became even more difficult for us. It was difficult to find solutions against their defense, even when the team had good chances in counterattacks”, - Tuchel said.

The Bayern coach also admitted that his players gave their opponents too many chances to score.

“Copenhagen scored an important goal early in the second half. Overall I was pleased that my team remained patient, got energy from the bench and deservedly turned the game around”, - he said.

Based on the results of two matches in the group stage, Bayern scored six points. In second place is “Galatasaray”, which has four points.