Dailysports News Football news No Camp Nou return! Venue selected for Barcelona vs Valencia clash

No Camp Nou return! Venue selected for Barcelona vs Valencia clash

Things didn't go as planned.
Football news Today, 07:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

The long-awaited return to Camp Nou will have to wait a little longer.

Details: According to Marca, as Barcelona continues to await all the necessary licenses to reopen the Spotify Camp Nou, the club has decided to host their home fixture against Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The showdown against Valencia is scheduled for September 14, but the Blaugrana won’t have city council approval to open the stadium in time for the match.

This Thursday, Barcelona also needs to inform UEFA where they will play their Champions League matches. Sources claim the Catalans plan to announce Camp Nou as their venue, but if necessary, they’ll offer a plan B — Montjuïc, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Reminder: Barcelona’s city council is in no hurry to green-light the team’s return to Camp Nou

