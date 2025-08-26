Prediction on game Total over 19,5 Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 27, the US Open promises a tennis-packed day, and the clash between Emma Raducanu and Janice Tjen is definitely worth your attention. Here’s my prediction for this intriguing matchup.

Emma Raducanu

The British star has experienced mixed results this season, though she consistently competes at the highest level. She’s performed well in the U.S., making the quarterfinals in Miami and reaching the semifinals in Washington. The US Open holds a special place in Raducanu’s heart—this is the Grand Slam she won in sensational fashion four years ago, which remains the crowning achievement of her career.

Currently ranked 36th in the world, Raducanu’s position is impressive, and at times she displays top-tier tennis. In the tournament’s opening round, the Brit left no chance for Japan’s Shibahara, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Janice Tjen

The Indonesian player is a relative unknown on the main tour; she began the year outside the top 400, but has since rocketed up to No. 149 in the world. At 23, Tjen is an ITF tournament powerhouse—she’s already clinched six titles this season and seven last year.

At this US Open, Tjen started her journey in the qualifiers, where she dispatched American Lepchenko 6-3, 6-1, Poland’s Chwalińska 7-5, 7-5, and Japan’s Ito 6-1, 6-2. In the main draw, Tjen pulled off a gritty upset over world No. 25 Veronika Kudermetova, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. With this run, she’s climbed another 29 spots in the live rankings—at this pace, a top-100 breakthrough is within reach.

Match facts

Raducanu has won 14 of her 24 hardcourt matches this season.

Tjen boasts 54 wins in 63 hardcourt encounters, though her opposition hasn’t been at the highest level.

Bookmakers have set the following odds for this match: Raducanu to win – 1.29, Tjen to win – 3.7.

Prediction

As you might expect, these two players have never faced each other before. Raducanu is the clear favorite on paper, but I believe Tjen has the tools to put up a solid fight. There’s no pressure on the Indonesian—few expected her to reach even the second round. I’m expecting a competitive contest and backing over 19.5 total games in this matchup.