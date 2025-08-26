RU RU ES ES FR FR
Genk vs Lech Poznań prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Genk vs Lech Poznań prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Genk
28 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Genk, Cegeka Arena
Lech Poznan
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On August 28, 2025, the Cegeka Arena in Genk will host the second leg of the Europa League qualifying round between Genk and Lech Poznań.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • In the first leg of the Europa League qualifiers, Genk thrashed Lech 5-1 away from home.
  • Genk have won their last three matches against Lech in all competitions.
  • Lech need to score at least four goals to advance, a daunting task considering the Belgian side’s current form.
  • Genk’s last five matches: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.
  • Lech’s last five matches: 1 win, 2 draws, 2 losses.

Match preview:

Genk dominated the first leg in Poland with a convincing 5-1 victory, making the Belgian team clear favorites going into the return fixture. Lech face a monumental challenge: to progress, they must score at least four goals, which is a tall order given Genk’s current form.

Genk come into this clash in great shape, having picked up three wins and two draws in their last five matches, including the emphatic victory over Lech. Lech, on the other hand, followed up their heavy defeat with a draw against Korona Kielce in the Polish league, but that does little to change the fact that they need a dramatic rethink and a huge turnaround in this tie.

The head-to-head record also favors Genk: the teams have met three times in the Europa League, and the Belgian club has come out on top on every occasion. Scoring five goals away in the first leg underlines Genk’s attacking prowess and confidence at this level.

Probable line-ups:

  • Genk: Laval, Ouattara, Sadick, Smet, Kayembe, Bangura, Heynen, Górski, Stukers, Sor, Hyun-Gyu Oh.
  • Lech Poznań: Mrozek, Douglas, Skrzypczak, Milic, Moutinho, Kozubal, Tordarson, Palma, Jagiełło, Bengtsson, Ishak.

Genk vs Lech Poznań prediction:

Genk are the clear favorites for this encounter: home advantage, squad quality, and attacking fluency make the Belgian side strong contenders to win and advance to the next round. It will be extremely difficult for Lech to turn the tie around. The Polish side have no option but to take risks, and taking risks often leads to goals at either end. My prediction: total goals over 3 (odds 1.66).

