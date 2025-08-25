RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Luis Torres
Preston vs Wrexham prediction
26 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
On August 26, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Preston and Wrexham. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the attacking potential of both sides in this encounter.

Preston

Last season, Preston fought desperately for survival in the Championship, enduring a grueling finish with nine consecutive matches without a win. Nevertheless, the club managed to secure their place in England's second tier. It's worth highlighting their cup run as well: Preston reached the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they fell 0-3 to Aston Villa.

This season, Preston have started much stronger. The opening match brought an away draw against QPR, followed by two impressive home wins over recently relegated Premier League sides: a 2-1 victory over Leicester and a 1-0 triumph against Ipswich. Preston also enjoyed a successful start in the League Cup, edging Barrow 1-0 away from home.

The head-to-head history is also on Preston's side. The last time these clubs met was 25 years ago, and Preston have played three home matches against Wrexham, winning all three.

Wrexham

Wrexham had a fantastic campaign last season, finishing second in League One and earning a third consecutive promotion, this time stepping up to the Championship—a league they hadn't played in for many years. The end of last season was particularly impressive: the team went unbeaten in their last ten matches, notching up seven wins and three draws.

However, this Championship campaign has started on a tough note for Wrexham. In the opening round away at Southampton, they led for much of the game but conceded two late goals to lose 1-2. That was followed by a home defeat to West Brom and a draw with Sheffield Wednesday, where Wrexham again let a 2-0 lead slip. As a result, after three rounds, they have just one point and sit 19th in the table.

Meanwhile, Wrexham showed character in the FA Cup—against Hull City, they drew 3-3 in regular time and then triumphed in a penalty shootout to reach the next round.

As for the head-to-head meetings with Preston, the advantage is clearly with their opponents: in six encounters, Wrexham have managed just one draw, with Preston winning the rest. These matches have tended to be low-scoring affairs—the last four finished with under 2.5 goals. However, all those games were a long time ago, and this Wrexham side is on a very different level now.

Probable lineups

  • Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Whiteman, Sancho, Thordarson, McCann, Small, Keane, Osmaich.
  • Wrexham: Ward, Cleworth, Coady, Brant, Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Kakache, Windass, Moore.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Preston have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Preston's last 6 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Wrexham are winless in their last 6 matches.
  • 6 of Wrexham's last 7 matches have had over 2.5 goals.
  • Wrexham have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Preston are unbeaten in the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Preston vs Wrexham match prediction

Preston approach this match in fine form: they've made a confident start to the league campaign, are building momentum, and are especially strong at home. Wrexham, meanwhile, are still adapting to the Championship level—they've yet to win in the league, though they play with courage and attacking intent. Wrexham have already shown in the cup that they are capable of springing surprises. Historically, all the head-to-head advantages lie with Preston. With that in mind, we expect an intense and hard-fought contest, where Preston's form and Wrexham's ambition promise a battle full of goals. My bet for this match is over 2 total goals at odds of 1.57.

