Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Sunderland
26 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Huddersfield
On August 26, 2025, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host an English League Cup clash as Sunderland welcome Huddersfield Town.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • In recent Championship seasons, these sides have met several times: Huddersfield have won the last two meetings (1-0 and 2-1), one match ended in a draw, and Sunderland previously secured a 2-0 victory.

  • Sunderland have not lost at home to Huddersfield for a long time – they’ve won 10 of the last 12 home encounters.

  • Huddersfield advanced through the first round of the League Cup, defeating Leicester on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

  • Sunderland are back in the Premier League and bring top-level League Cup experience to the table.

  • Their head-to-head history suggests low-scoring games, but the matches are often tense and hard-fought.

Match preview:

The Black Cats return to the Premier League and will enjoy home support, though their form has been inconsistent – a convincing win over West Ham was followed by a setback against Burnley. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are showing confidence and strong form in League One, including a penalty shootout win over Leicester in the first round of the Cup. The teams met in the Championship in recent years, with Huddersfield winning the last two encounters, but Sunderland are now competing at a higher level than before.

Probable lineups:

  • Sunderland: Rufus, Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Diarra, Djaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Mayenda, Adingra.

  • Huddersfield: Goodman, Sorensen, Feeney, Löw, Wallace, Ledson, Kane, Harness, Wiles, Rosken, May.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield prediction:

Sunderland hold the advantage of playing at home and have top-tier experience, which is crucial in cup ties. The squad is better adapted to Premier League demands and demonstrates a strong fighting spirit, while Huddersfield, though in good form, are competing in League One. These factors give Sunderland a clear edge and high probability of victory. My prediction: Sunderland to win (odds 1.58).

