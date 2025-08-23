Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Lille and Monaco will square off in the second round of Ligue 1. The match is set for Sunday, August 24, kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Lille vs Monaco: Match preview

Lille opened their new season with a clash against Brest in a thrilling, high-scoring encounter. By the 26th minute, Lille had stormed ahead 2-0, only to concede twice, reclaim the lead, but ultimately couldn’t hold on—ending in a 3-3 draw. Last season, Lille finished fifth in the standings with 60 points from 34 rounds, securing a place in the UEFA Europa League. Over the summer, Lille played six friendlies, recording three wins and three losses. Notably, summer signing Olivier Giroud has already made an impact, scoring in his official debut.

Monaco, meanwhile, conducted an eye-catching transfer campaign this summer. The club brought in Ansu Fati from Barcelona and put their faith in Paul Pogba. Both are yet to feature as they work on regaining match fitness. Monaco kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Le Havre. New signing Eric Dier, who joined Monaco this summer, got on the scoresheet. It’s a promising start for a squad aiming for top spots in this year’s championship. Last season, Monaco finished third, earning a place in the Champions League.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Lille have won just one of their last five matches.

Monaco have lost only one of their previous nine games.

Lille have scored at least once in their last eight matches, while Monaco have found the net in six straight.

Monaco have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five fixtures.

In their most recent meeting, Lille edged Monaco 2-1.

Probable lineups

Lille: Author; Meunier, Ngoy, Alexandro, Perraud; Mukau, Andre; Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Correia; Giroud.

Monaco: Hradecky; Thiaw, Dier, Mavissa, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Minamino, Golovin; Balogun.

Prediction

Both teams showcased attacking firepower, netting three goals each in their opening games. Lille are playing at home and will be eager to claim their first win of the season. My prediction: both teams to score.