Barcelona city hall in no hurry to bring the team back to Camp Nou

The main target date for returning to Camp Nou, according to FC Barcelona, is early September, in hopes of being ready for the Champions League matches. However, the city authorities are not as optimistic as the club and Joan Laporta himself.

Details: Barcelona’s deputy mayor for security, Albert Batlle, stated that the Blaugrana’s return to Camp Nou will not happen for at least a few more months. Everything must be thoroughly inspected, and it is better to put pressure on stadium safety than on construction deadlines.