Barcelona city hall in no hurry to bring the team back to Camp Nou

They demand patience.
Today, 10:30
The main target date for returning to Camp Nou, according to FC Barcelona, is early September, in hopes of being ready for the Champions League matches. However, the city authorities are not as optimistic as the club and Joan Laporta himself.

Details: Barcelona’s deputy mayor for security, Albert Batlle, stated that the Blaugrana’s return to Camp Nou will not happen for at least a few more months. Everything must be thoroughly inspected, and it is better to put pressure on stadium safety than on construction deadlines.

Quote: “It will probably have to be used for a few more months. This is basic caution, so that Barça has a plan B. The club has signed an agreement with municipal company BSM to continue using Montjuïc until February, when the first phase of the Champions League will be over.

Everything is fine, and it’s sensible to start thinking about alternatives, especially since there’s no need to rush—fortunately, Barcelona has a substitute in the Olympic Stadium. There’s no point in pushing the timeline; the pressure should be on ensuring the highest safety standards when reopening,” the deputy mayor said in an interview with RAC1.

