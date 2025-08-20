RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Luis Torres
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Haras El Hodoud prediction
Al Mokawloon Al Arab
21 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
Haras El Hodoud
On Thursday, August 21, Cairo will host one of the fixtures of the third round of the Egyptian Premier League, as local side Arab Contractors welcome Haras El Hodoud. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central European time. Let's take a look at a bet focusing on the scoring potential of one of the teams in this encounter.

Arab Contractors

Arab Contractors have returned to the Premier League after a successful campaign in the second division, where they finished top and deservedly earned promotion. However, their start to the new season among the elite has been far from ideal: in their opening home match, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to ZED, and then played out a goalless draw away to Zamalek. Arab Contractors' form leaves much to be desired — the team is winless in their last five matches, taking into account the end of last season and preseason friendlies. Their home form is also a concern: two consecutive defeats on their own turf.

Nevertheless, Arab Contractors have traditionally performed solidly in head-to-head clashes against this opponent: in their last six home matches against Haras El Hodoud, they remain unbeaten — four wins and two draws, making home advantage a key factor ahead of this fixture.

Haras El Hodoud

Last season, Haras El Hodoud finished ninth in the Egyptian championship, struggling for goals, especially in the Championship Group, where they netted just three times in eight matches. Despite this, the team reached the quarterfinals of the Egyptian League Cup, where they lost to ENPPI over two legs. Haras kicked off the new season with a 1-0 home victory over National Bank of Egypt.

Head-to-head encounters with Arab Contractors have been particularly difficult for Haras El Hodoud. Their last win over this opponent dates back to 2015 — a narrow 1-0 victory. Since then, they have played 10 matches without a win: 7 defeats and 3 draws, with 7 of those 10 games finishing with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Arab Contractors: Aboul Saoud, Abed, Al Qadi, Hamed, Ochaya, Kahraba, El Wahsh, Gamal, Abdo Semana, Hesham, Ojera.
  • Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfouli, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, El Henawy, El Deghemy, Ashraf, El Sheikh, Eze, Ouka, El Negeli, Hamdi.

Key stats and head-to-head record

  • Arab Contractors are winless in their last 5 matches.
  • 6 of the last 7 Arab Contractors matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • 6 of Haras El Hodoud's last 6 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Haras El Hodoud have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • Arab Contractors have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head games.
  • Arab Contractors have won 3 of the last 4 home head-to-head matches.

Prediction for Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud

Despite Arab Contractors' recent winless run, the team has shown decent form. In the away match against strong side Zamalek, they looked confident and organized. Haras, meanwhile, have played only one game since the offseason and are yet to hit top form. In their last 10 head-to-head meetings, Haras have failed to win, which boosts Arab Contractors' chances of claiming their first Premier League victory since returning to the top flight — and to do so, they'll need to find the net at least once. My bet for this match is Arab Contractors individual total over 1 goal at odds of 1.74.

