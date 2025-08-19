Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the Conference League playoff matches will take place on Thursday at "Kopavogsvöllur" in Kopavogur, where Icelandic side Breidablik will host San Marino's Virtus. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Icelanders began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, then dropped into the Europa League, and now have one last chance to remain in European competition. However, the team's form is questionable: eight consecutive matches without a win, including defeats to Zrinjski and Lech, highlight a crisis trend.

Breidablik have been conceding frequently — their recent opponents have consistently created chances and found the net. While the team can still surprise in attack, their finishing lets them down, and defensive instability leaves them vulnerable even against less prominent rivals.

The San Marino club is experiencing a historic moment: for the first time ever, they are just one step away from reaching the group stage of a European competition. After being knocked out by Zrinjski in the Champions League qualifiers, Virtus regrouped and managed to get past Milsami, winning 3-0 at home after a first-leg defeat.

Although a previous losing streak dented their stats, the team is gradually improving and ready to put up a fight, even away from home. Virtus have historically been considered underdogs on the international stage, but this run is already record-breaking, and the players are hitting the pitch without fear, giving their all.

Probable lineups

Breidablik: A. Einarsson; Orrason, Muminovic, Margeirsson, Jonnsson; Valgeirsson, Gunnlaugsson, V. Einarsson; Thorsteinsson, Steintorsson, Thomsen.

Virtus: Passaniti, Battistini, Rinaldi, De Lucia, Sabato, Buonocunto, Montanari, Amati, Zulli, Benincasa, Lombardi

Match facts and head-to-head

Breidablik have gone eight matches without a win across all competitions.

Virtus have reached the playoff stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.

The teams will face each other for the first time in official competition.

Prediction

Both teams come into the match in less-than-ideal form, but Virtus have greater motivation — they want to make history. Breidablik have more European experience, yet their instability makes the outcome less predictable. I expect a closed game without a goal fest; my prediction is total under 3.5 at 1.90.