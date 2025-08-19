RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Breidablik vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Breidablik
Breidablik Breidablik Schedule Breidablik News Breidablik Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Virtus Acquaviva
Virtus Acquaviva Virtus Acquaviva Schedule Virtus Acquaviva News Virtus Acquaviva Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the Conference League playoff matches will take place on Thursday at "Kopavogsvöllur" in Kopavogur, where Icelandic side Breidablik will host San Marino's Virtus. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Icelanders began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, then dropped into the Europa League, and now have one last chance to remain in European competition. However, the team's form is questionable: eight consecutive matches without a win, including defeats to Zrinjski and Lech, highlight a crisis trend.

Breidablik have been conceding frequently — their recent opponents have consistently created chances and found the net. While the team can still surprise in attack, their finishing lets them down, and defensive instability leaves them vulnerable even against less prominent rivals.

The San Marino club is experiencing a historic moment: for the first time ever, they are just one step away from reaching the group stage of a European competition. After being knocked out by Zrinjski in the Champions League qualifiers, Virtus regrouped and managed to get past Milsami, winning 3-0 at home after a first-leg defeat.

Although a previous losing streak dented their stats, the team is gradually improving and ready to put up a fight, even away from home. Virtus have historically been considered underdogs on the international stage, but this run is already record-breaking, and the players are hitting the pitch without fear, giving their all.

Probable lineups

  • Breidablik: A. Einarsson; Orrason, Muminovic, Margeirsson, Jonnsson; Valgeirsson, Gunnlaugsson, V. Einarsson; Thorsteinsson, Steintorsson, Thomsen.
  • Virtus: Passaniti, Battistini, Rinaldi, De Lucia, Sabato, Buonocunto, Montanari, Amati, Zulli, Benincasa, Lombardi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Breidablik have gone eight matches without a win across all competitions.
  • Virtus have reached the playoff stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.
  • The teams will face each other for the first time in official competition.

Prediction

Both teams come into the match in less-than-ideal form, but Virtus have greater motivation — they want to make history. Breidablik have more European experience, yet their instability makes the outcome less predictable. I expect a closed game without a goal fest; my prediction is total under 3.5 at 1.90.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Recommended 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs Sigma Olomouc prediction Europa League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmo – Sigma Olomouc prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.62 Sigma Olomouc Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Bet now 1xBet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Recommended Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Bet now Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 21 August 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 2 Servette FC Recommended Mostbet
Levski Sofia vs AZ Alkmaar prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Levski vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Levski Sofia Odds: 1.78 AZ Alkmaar Bet now Melbet
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Polissya vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Polissya Zhytomyr Odds: 1.78 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores