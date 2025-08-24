New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has once again found himself at the heart of a conflict with the club's management. The German shot-stopper now risks being embroiled in a fresh scandal.

According to RAC1, the keeper, along with other La Liga club captains, signed a statement from the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) condemning the idea of holding a league match in Miami.

Barça's management is extremely dissatisfied with this move, believing it goes against the club's interests and that Ter Stegen should not have put his signature on the statement.

It's worth noting that the German goalkeeper is currently recovering from injury and is sidelined for approximately four months.

Recall that La Liga president Javier Tebas previously announced that the Matchday 17 fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona this year will be held in the USA. The Catalan club supports the idea, believing it could bring significant revenue to the club's coffers.