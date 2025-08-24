RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona

New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona

The German goalkeeper risks being at the center of scandal once again
Football news Today, 16:32
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona Photo: x.com/BarcaTimes

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has once again found himself at the heart of a conflict with the club's management. The German shot-stopper now risks being embroiled in a fresh scandal.

According to RAC1, the keeper, along with other La Liga club captains, signed a statement from the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) condemning the idea of holding a league match in Miami.

Barça's management is extremely dissatisfied with this move, believing it goes against the club's interests and that Ter Stegen should not have put his signature on the statement.

It's worth noting that the German goalkeeper is currently recovering from injury and is sidelined for approximately four months.

Recall that La Liga president Javier Tebas previously announced that the Matchday 17 fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona this year will be held in the USA. The Catalan club supports the idea, believing it could bring significant revenue to the club's coffers.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer Football news Today, 14:53 Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer
A backup plan in the works: Barcelona may not host Valencia at Montjuïc if Camp Nou isn’t ready Football news Today, 13:28 A backup plan in the works: Barcelona may not host Valencia at Montjuïc if Camp Nou isn’t ready
Related Team News
New contract and loan: Barcelona sets its plans for their goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 11:57 New contract and loan: Barcelona sets its plans for their goalkeeper
Ryan Reynolds Football news Yesterday, 04:21 Like Barcelona: Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham matches the Catalans in a surprising ranking
Alleged couple: Nicki Nicole and Lamin Yamal Lifestyle 22 aug 2025, 10:50 Who is Lamine Yamal’s rumored girlfriend Nicki Nicole?
Football news 22 aug 2025, 08:41 "I don't care." Flick responds to Yamal's celebration controversy
Football news 22 aug 2025, 07:29 West Ham one step away from signing Barcelona's young prodigy
Football news 21 aug 2025, 10:30 Barcelona city hall in no hurry to bring the team back to Camp Nou
Related Tournament News
CROSSWORD. How well do you know La Liga? Football news Today, 08:40 CROSSWORD. How well do you know La Liga?
Kylian Mbappe in the match against Osasuna Football news 20 aug 2025, 05:34 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the opening match of the season
Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win Football news 20 aug 2025, 03:44 Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training Football news 20 aug 2025, 03:28 Vinicius Junior celebrates Kylian Mbappé, who scored Real Madrid's first goal of the new season
Pandiani vs Cristiano Ronaldo. Football news 19 aug 2025, 02:08 "Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle 18 aug 2025, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores