Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer

Football news Today, 14:53
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer Photo: x.com/BarcaUniversal

Catalan giants Barcelona have managed to sort out the registrations of Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, but issues with their La Liga squad registration remain unresolved. The futures of Wojciech Szczęsny, Gerard Martin, and Roony Bardghji are still in jeopardy, and the club is quickly running out of time to find a solution.

According to Football Espana, Hansi Flick will be unable to count on this trio for the upcoming match. The current priority is Gerard Martin, after which Barça will focus on Szczęsny, who is expected to serve as Garcia's backup.

The situation for Roony Bardghji, who arrived from Copenhagen this summer, is even more complicated. According to Sport, the club's financial constraints are not the only obstacle—there's simply no room to register Bardghji as a Barcelona B player.

On paper, a loan move could be an obvious way out, but La Liga regulations prohibit loaning out players who are not officially registered. As a result, if Barcelona can't find a way to register Bardghji before the transfer window closes, the club may even have to consider selling him to avoid losing a valuable asset.

