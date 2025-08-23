Prediction on game Win Boca Juniors Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, August 25, 2025, the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires will host the sixth round of the Argentine Championship, featuring Boca Juniors and Banfield.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

These teams have faced off in 36 official matches: Boca has claimed 20 wins, Banfield 7, with 9 draws.

At their fortress, La Bombonera, Boca have triumphed in 14 of their last 15 home clashes against Banfield, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

Their most recent head-to-head took place in February 2025, with Boca clinching a 1-0 away victory.

While Banfield have snatched a few rare away wins in the past, Boca's dominance in this fixture is undeniable.

Match preview:

Boca head into this encounter riding high after a commanding 3-0 win over Independiente Rivadavia, with Zeballos netting a brace and Velasco adding the third. Banfield, meanwhile, are buoyed by a thrilling 3-2 comeback against Estudiantes La Plata, having rallied from two goals down. The head-to-head stats heavily favor Boca: of the last 36 meetings, the hosts have won 20, Banfield 7, with 9 draws. Boca's home form is particularly impressive—14 wins in the last 15 matches against Banfield, averaging 2.2 goals per match. Recent encounters have tended to be low-scoring affairs, so a cautious, tightly contested game is expected. Statistically and based on current form, Boca are clear favorites.

Probable lineups:

Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Barinaga, Battaglia, Pellegrino, Blanco, Aguirre, Cepeda, Paredes, Velasco, Merentiel, Cavani.

Banfield: Sanguinetti, Iribarren, Maldonado, Vittor, Abraham, Esquivel, Ríos, Pio, Ríos, Méndez, Ausmendi.

Boca Juniors vs Banfield prediction:

Boca Juniors hold a clear advantage thanks to their home ground, dominant head-to-head record against Banfield, and fresh momentum from a 3-0 victory in the previous round. The team has been more consistent and confident at La Bombonera, and key players like Zeballos and Velasco have the ability to decide matches. All signs point to Boca as favorites, increasing the likelihood of a narrow win. My prediction: Boca Juniors to win (odds 1.65).