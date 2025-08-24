RU RU ES ES FR FR
A backup plan in the works: Barcelona may not host Valencia at Montjuïc if Camp Nou isn't ready

A backup plan in the works: Barcelona may not host Valencia at Montjuïc if Camp Nou isn’t ready

Football news Today, 13:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A backup plan in the works: Barcelona may not host Valencia at Montjuïc if Camp Nou isn’t ready Photo: x.com/BarcaUniversal

Barcelona continues its preparations for the much-anticipated return to Camp Nou next month, but growing concerns are emerging over the possibility of hosting Valencia at their home stadium.

The club is pushing ahead with renovation works, but alternative scenarios are already in place. Should there be a delay in reopening Camp Nou, Barcelona could temporarily return to Montjuïc. However, this venue has not yet been officially confirmed for the clash against Valencia.

One of the major obstacles is the concert by American rapper Post Malone scheduled for September 12 at Montjuïc, which could coincide with the team’s fixture. If Camp Nou is not ready, holding the match there becomes impossible, prompting the club to consider Mestalla as an option, requesting permission from both Valencia and La Liga to relocate the match.

If the switch is approved, Barcelona will have to play four or even five consecutive La Liga matches away from home. The ongoing delay in Camp Nou’s readiness is creating serious logistical and financial challenges for the club, especially considering the potential boost in revenue from home fixtures.

