Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and Shakhtar Donetsk Georgiy Sudakov spoke about his relationship with former teammate Mikhail Mudryk. It is reasonable to mention that the last-mentioned footballer is currently playing for Chelsea in London.

According to Sudakov, he is friends with the Chelsea player and communicates with him a lot.

“He has already given me some valuable advice if I move to England. He shared his experience of adaptation and the difficulties of getting into the rhythm of the game. These are very useful tips for me.

He recommends that I move to a top championship like the English Premier League as soon as possible because it will help me adapt faster physically and mentally, which will contribute to my development.

Misha has huge potential and perhaps one of the reasons you haven't seen him at the top level in England yet is because, as he says, there is no player like Sudakov who consistently gives him the best passes", - says Sudakov, quoted by The Telegraph.