More worrying news. Raphinha leaves Barcelona training session early

The Brazilian's participation in El Clásico remains a mystery.
Football news Today, 07:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Raphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona reacts prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It seems it's still too early to talk about the Brazilian's return.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona's 28-year-old winger Raphinha missed today's training session just two days before El Clásico.

Reports indicate that Raphinha arrived at the training ground but left even before the session began. The fact that Raphinha did not train with his teammates in Hansi Flick's penultimate session casts serious doubt on his involvement in the Clásico—at least, certainly not as part of the starting lineup.

Earlier, Barcelona's official account on social network X announced that Raphinha had fully recovered from injury and was ready for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid.

Jules Koundé also missed training, as the source notes he's been struggling with physical discomfort for several days now.

Reminder: Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico

