In the tenth round of La Liga, Girona will host Real Oviedo on Saturday, October 25. The match kicks off at 14:00 CET, and here’s a betting preview for this fixture.

Girona vs Real Oviedo: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Girona have won only once this season.

In their last six matches, Oviedo have recorded one win and five defeats.

Real Oviedo have conceded at least one goal in each of their past six games.

Girona are unbeaten in their last two home matches.

Girona currently have the weakest defence in La Liga, with 19 goals conceded.

Real Oviedo possess the league’s poorest attack, scoring just four times.

Oviedo have lost six of their last ten matches without scoring, while Girona have failed to score in four.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Girona defeated Oviedo 2–1.

Girona vs Real Oviedo: Match Preview

Both teams have made unconvincing starts to the campaign and sit near the bottom of the La Liga table. This clash will be a direct battle to escape the relegation zone — a classic “six-pointer.”

Girona earned their first and so far only victory of the season in Round 8, defeating Valencia 2–1 despite being reduced to ten men. They also picked up three draws — against Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao, and Espanyol. With six points from nine matches, Girona currently occupy last place, with a goal difference of 6–19. Despite having the league’s worst defence, the Catalans still have a solid chance to climb out of the drop zone.

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, have the weakest attack in the division. They’ve managed two wins — 1–0 against Real Sociedad in Round 3 and 2–1 against Valencia in Round 8 — and scored one more goal in the defeat to Barcelona. In total, they’ve scored just four goals and conceded 13, placing them second from bottom in La Liga with six points, level with Girona and Sociedad. With three sides tied on points, this match carries enormous importance.

Probable line-ups

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Gil, Portu, Roca; Vanat

Real Oviedo: Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Bailly, Alhassane; Hassan, Dendoncker, Colombatto, Chaira; Fores, Vinas

Prediction

Girona will certainly aim to claim another win. They face an opponent struggling to find the net, though the Catalans’ defensive frailties remain a concern. A tense match is expected, but I’ll take the risk and back Girona to win.