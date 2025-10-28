ES ES FR FR
Miguel Cardoso raves a good game about Marcello Allende

Mamelodi Sundowns coach says Allende is a very important player for the club
Football news Today, 04:03
Mzwakhe Ngwenya
Miguel Cardoso raves a good game about Marcello Allende.

Miguel Cardoso has described Marcello Allende’s role at Mamelodi Sundowns as a ‘fantastic’ one. Cardoso spoke on Sunday after his team’s 2-0 win over Remo Stars about Allende’s contribution to The Brazilians.

Allende, a Chilean-born, arrived at Chloorkop three years ago and has become a permanent feature in the club’s midfield diamond alongside Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubass.

“But Marcelo is absolutely injury free player in general,” said Cardoso.

“It doesn’t mean that we can abuse that. But we also know that Marcelo is a player that usually makes around 12 kilometres per match, which is absolutely fantastic. But curiously, he’s a player that can recover very easy from match-to-match and still play.

“I think that there are players that when they are submitted to constant matches, they decrease the performance. Marcelo is a player that when he plays consistently, he keeps the performance and when you take him out, he decreases it, because he needs his stimulus.”

Cardoso will expect Allende to be on his stimulus on Saturday when they host PSL rivals in Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versveld.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
