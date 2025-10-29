Masindi Nemtajela attributes dedication as the reason behind his spirited displays for Orlando Pirates

He was close to being named man of the match against Magesi FC

Orlando Pirates’ rising star Masindi Nemtanjela has attributed dedication to the rise of his game which also saw him receive a Bafana Bafana call up.

Nemtajela, 23, is one of the mainstays in the Pirates midfield since joining in off-season. He was named in Bafana’s provisional squad yesterday as Hugo Broos has rewarded him for his splendid displays for the Sea Robbers.

"With my performance, it was just about dedication,” he told SuperSport TV after their 2-0 win against Magesi FC in the carling Cup Knockout.

“So, I’m happy with my performance.”

Although the man of the match award on the night went to Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Nemtajela was close to receiving the accolade.

"I’d like to thank the gents for today, the way we all pushed," he said.

"Yes, the coach set us up like that, because obviously Mr Nduli is injured. So, they placed me in that position and told me to look after Dansin. So, that’s why today I was playing deeper."