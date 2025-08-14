RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025

Football news Today, 08:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025 Getty Images

Liverpool and Bournemouth will kick off the new season with a first-round clash in the English Premier League. Here’s where and when you can catch all the action live.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: key match facts

Liverpool, last season’s champions, have significantly strengthened their squad over the summer. Florian Wirtz, Ékitiké, and Frimpong have all joined the Reds. The Merseysiders have already played the English Super Cup against Crystal Palace. Despite taking the lead twice, they couldn’t secure the win, and it was the Eagles who prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Bournemouth enter the new campaign with notable losses. The club has parted ways with two key central defenders—Dean Heysen and Illia Zabarnyi. Andoni Iraola remains at the helm, but these departures are a major blow. During the summer break, the team played seven friendlies: two wins, two draws, and three defeats.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: when and where is the match

The Premier League opening round match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will take place on Friday, August 15, at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

