Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025
Liverpool and Bournemouth will kick off the new season with a first-round clash in the English Premier League. Here’s where and when you can catch all the action live.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: key match facts
Liverpool, last season’s champions, have significantly strengthened their squad over the summer. Florian Wirtz, Ékitiké, and Frimpong have all joined the Reds. The Merseysiders have already played the English Super Cup against Crystal Palace. Despite taking the lead twice, they couldn’t secure the win, and it was the Eagles who prevailed in the penalty shootout.
Bournemouth enter the new campaign with notable losses. The club has parted ways with two key central defenders—Dean Heysen and Illia Zabarnyi. Andoni Iraola remains at the helm, but these departures are a major blow. During the summer break, the team played seven friendlies: two wins, two draws, and three defeats.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: when and where is the match
The Premier League opening round match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will take place on Friday, August 15, at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 12:00
New York 15:00
Panama 15:00
Toronto 15:00
Port of Spain 16:00
London 20:00
Yaoundé 21:00
Abuja 21:00
Cape Town 22:00
New Delhi 00:30
Sydney 05:00
Kiribati 07:00
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport