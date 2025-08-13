Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The opening match of the new Premier League season will take place on Friday at the legendary Anfield, where reigning champions Liverpool host ambitious Bournemouth. Here's my pick for the outcome of this clash, with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

The Reds finished last season at the summit, reclaiming the title under Arne Slot, and now the challenge is to defend the crown. Over the summer, the club invested heavily in bolstering the attack, but the Community Shield exposed lingering defensive issues — conceded goals and positional lapses still need addressing. That said, Anfield remains a fortress: 17 Premier League home games unbeaten is a huge psychological advantage.

Slot will have to cope without the suspended Ryan Gravenberch, but the return of Alexis Mac Allister adds creativity to the midfield. New signing Hugo Ekitike has already marked his debut with a goal, and Mohamed Salah remains the team's main weapon. Given the visitors' defensive frailties, Liverpool have every chance to put on an explosive season opener.

For the Cherries, last season was historic — setting club records for points and defensive solidity. However, the off-season brought the loss of four key defenders, including Milos Kerkez, who... joined Liverpool. Defensive woes are compounded by shaky form in friendlies — no wins in their last four matches.

Andoni Iraola faces the challenge of finding a balance between attacking aggression and defensive compactness. The return of Luis Sinisterra could spark life on the flanks, while Antoine Semenyo, fresh off signing a new contract, is ready to drive the team forward. But playing at Anfield against the reigning champions is a test Bournemouth will have to face at their absolute limit.

Probable line-ups

Liverpool : Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

: Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike. Bournemouth: Petrovic; Araujo, Senesi, Hill, Truffer; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening Premier League fixture for 12 consecutive seasons.

Bournemouth have never won at Anfield in the Premier League era.

The Cherries' last six visits to the Reds have ended with a combined score of 23:2 in favour of the hosts.

Prediction

Liverpool will be eager to bounce back from their Community Shield disappointment and give their fans a thrilling start to the season. With the visitors' defensive problems and the loss of key defenders, the attacking trio of Salah, Gakpo and Ekitike could settle the contest by halftime. Bournemouth might get on the scoresheet, but the hosts' quality and squad depth should see them to a confident win. Our bet for the match: 'Liverpool to win with a -1.5 handicap' at odds of 1.75.