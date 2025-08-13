RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pyramids FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Pyramids FC
14 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Ismaily SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the Egyptian Premier League's second round will take place on Thursday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, where Pyramids will host Ismaily. The reigning African champions are set for their first home game of the season and will be hunting for victory after a draw in their opener. Here’s my take on the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Last season was a historic one for the club — not only did the team clinch its first CAF Champions League title, but they also finished runners-up in the domestic league for the fourth time in five years. During the off-season, Pyramids kept their core squad intact and continued to showcase confident performances, especially at the back, where they boast one of the most reliable defensive lines in Egypt.

The new campaign began in cautious fashion — a goalless draw against Wadi Degla — but the home crowd and familiar surroundings should inject more attacking impetus. The club remains unbeaten in seven matches, and the coaching staff is clearly determined to extend this impressive run.

For Ismaily, recent seasons have been more about survival than chasing trophies. The club, which once threatened the league’s giants and has three league titles to its name, has found itself in relegation playoffs for the past two years, narrowly retaining top-flight status last season. The summer brought no major changes, and their opening match against Petrojet (0-0) made it clear that creativity in attack is still lacking.

Ismaily have managed just one win in their last five outings, and two losses in that span highlight ongoing defensive organization issues. A trip to Cairo to face a side they have never beaten in official encounters will demand absolute focus and discipline from the Mango Boys in every moment.

Probable lineups

  • Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Marei, Samir, Hafeza, Atef, Alaa, Everton, Lashin, Magdi, Mayele, Toure, Ziko M.
  • Ismaily: Gamal, Nasr, Mohamed, Mostafa, Mansour, Fathi M., Khetari, Samir, El Dah, Katkot, Zidan, Hamdi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last 10 head-to-head meetings, Pyramids have won 7 times, with 3 matches ending in a draw.
  • Ismaily have never beaten Pyramids in official matches.
  • At least two goals have been scored in 9 of their last 10 encounters.

Prediction

Pyramids have a more balanced and high-quality squad, and their rock-solid defense combined with home advantage makes them clear favorites. Ismaily are unlikely to break through the hosts’ defensive lines, so the logical bet here is “Pyramids to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.65.

