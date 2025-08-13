RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
14 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Olympiacos
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the preseason friendly matches will take place on Thursday at the Teofilo Patini Stadium in Italy, where Napoli will host Greek side Olympiacos. Here’s a prediction for the outcome, taking into account the playing styles of both teams.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s squad has been emphasizing intensity and rapid transitions from defense to attack during their summer preparations. Napoli have been clinical in front of goal, scoring in nearly every friendly, but have also shown vulnerability at the back.

The exception was the match against Sorrento, which ended in a commanding 4-0 victory. Conte continues to actively rotate his lineup to find the best balance, and this clash with Olympiacos will be another test for their defensive partnerships.

José Luis Mendilibar's men arrive in excellent form—seven preseason games unbeaten, with three clean sheets. The Spanish tactician has organized a compact defensive block, while the team remains sharp up front, making good use of wing play and quick attacking transitions.

Olympiacos combine discipline and aggression, allowing them to control the tempo and deny opponents space for fast breaks. In their last three matches, they notched wins over Den Haag (3-2), Al-Taawoun (2-1), and Union Berlin (1-0). In their last ten matches, only Heerenveen managed to hold "Oli" to a draw in a friendly—1-1.

Probable lineups

  • Napoli: Meret — Di Lorenzo, Beekema, Rrahmani, Lang — Lobotka, Olivera, De Bruyne — David Neres, Raspadori, Lucca
  • Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Napoli have won their last two friendlies by an aggregate score of 7-2.
  • Olympiacos are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.
  • The most recent head-to-head ended with a 3-0 victory for Napoli.

Prediction

Given Olympiacos’ focus on defensive solidity and the fact that Conte is still searching for defensive balance, this match could see one or both teams failing to score. The optimal bet is “Total under 3.0” goals at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Melbourne vs Auckland FC prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: can Auckland reach the quarter-finals? South Melbourne Odds: 1.72 Auckland FC Recommended Mostbet
Cooks Hill United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 Cooks Hill United vs Newcastle Jets: can the Jets break through to the Australia Cup quarter-finals? Cooks Hill United FC Odds: 1.7 Newcastle Jets Bet now 1xBet
Durban City vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Durban City vs Chippa United: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Durban City Odds: 1.72 Chippa United Bet now Melbet
Magesi FC vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Magesi vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.66 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.84 Polokwane City Bet now Melbet
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 13 aug 2025, 14:45 Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025 Bolton Odds: 1.65 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now Mostbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction UEFA Super Cup 13 aug 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Tottenham: Who will claim the UEFA Super Cup? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.45 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Morocco vs Zambia prediction African Nations Championship 14 aug 2025, 10:00 Morocco vs Zambia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 14, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.59 Zambia Bet now Mostbet
ZED FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 10:00 ZED vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 2.08 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 10:00 Al-Ittihad vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.91 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
FC Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction Europa League 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.55 Fredrikstad Bet now Mostbet
Pyramids FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.65 Ismaily SC Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores