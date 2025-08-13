Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the preseason friendly matches will take place on Thursday at the Teofilo Patini Stadium in Italy, where Napoli will host Greek side Olympiacos. Here’s a prediction for the outcome, taking into account the playing styles of both teams.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s squad has been emphasizing intensity and rapid transitions from defense to attack during their summer preparations. Napoli have been clinical in front of goal, scoring in nearly every friendly, but have also shown vulnerability at the back.

The exception was the match against Sorrento, which ended in a commanding 4-0 victory. Conte continues to actively rotate his lineup to find the best balance, and this clash with Olympiacos will be another test for their defensive partnerships.

José Luis Mendilibar's men arrive in excellent form—seven preseason games unbeaten, with three clean sheets. The Spanish tactician has organized a compact defensive block, while the team remains sharp up front, making good use of wing play and quick attacking transitions.

Olympiacos combine discipline and aggression, allowing them to control the tempo and deny opponents space for fast breaks. In their last three matches, they notched wins over Den Haag (3-2), Al-Taawoun (2-1), and Union Berlin (1-0). In their last ten matches, only Heerenveen managed to hold "Oli" to a draw in a friendly—1-1.

Probable lineups

Napoli : Meret — Di Lorenzo, Beekema, Rrahmani, Lang — Lobotka, Olivera, De Bruyne — David Neres, Raspadori, Lucca

: Meret — Di Lorenzo, Beekema, Rrahmani, Lang — Lobotka, Olivera, De Bruyne — David Neres, Raspadori, Lucca Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli have won their last two friendlies by an aggregate score of 7-2.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.

The most recent head-to-head ended with a 3-0 victory for Napoli.

Prediction

Given Olympiacos’ focus on defensive solidity and the fact that Conte is still searching for defensive balance, this match could see one or both teams failing to score. The optimal bet is “Total under 3.0” goals at odds of 1.74.