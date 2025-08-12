Prediction on game Win Morocco Odds: 1.59 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the group stage clashes at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) is set for Thursday at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, where Morocco will face off against Zambia. The Atlas Lions are battling for a place in the knockout stage, having recorded one win and one loss, while the Copper Bullets have suffered defeat in both opening matches and must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. I suggest backing an outcome in this encounter with a solid value.

Match preview

Morocco kicked off the tournament with a confident 2-0 win over Angola, displaying a rock-solid defense and clinical finishing. However, in the second round, they stumbled against Kenya, falling 0-1 and suffering their first CHAN defeat since 2016. This loss not only complicated their group standing but also exposed issues in attack, as Morocco failed to score for the first time in five matches.

The Atlas Lions can't afford a second slip-up in a row, as the group is extremely tight and every mistake could cost a playoff spot. Experience and a strong historical record against Zambia give Morocco a psychological edge, which they will look to turn into a result.

Zambia had a rough start to the tournament, first losing to DR Congo (0-2), then suffering a painful 1-2 defeat to Angola, despite leading until the 73rd minute. The team's issues are clear—late-game instability and frequent defensive errors, which opponents have ruthlessly exploited.

Nevertheless, the Copper Bullets still possess attacking firepower, but their finishing and defensive concentration leave much to be desired. To beat Morocco, Zambia will have to play at their absolute best and avoid late-game collapses—something they have yet to achieve this tournament.

Probable lineups

Morocco : Al Harrar, Moufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Ouahran Ait, Mulua.

: Zambia: Mwanza, Chepeshi, Kanguluma, Chongo, Chishimba, Kampamba, Kapumbu, Bwalya, Kampamba, Phiri, Chisala.

Match facts and head-to-head

Morocco have won 12 of 20 head-to-head matches against Zambia.

In their only CHAN meeting, Morocco won 3-1 (2020).

Zambia have won just one of their eight matches against Morocco in the 21st century.

Prediction

Morocco approach this clash with motivation and a historical advantage, while Zambia continue to struggle defensively. The Atlas Lions have every chance to bounce back from their loss to Kenya and secure a solid position in the race for the knockout stage.