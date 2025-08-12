RU RU ES ES FR FR
Angola vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Angola vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand
Angola vs DR Congo prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
14 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game DR Congo wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the group stage matches of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will take place on Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, where Angola will face DR Congo. Both teams still have a shot at reaching the playoffs, and this clash could prove decisive in the battle to stay in the tournament. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this showdown.

Match preview

This is Angola’s fifth CHAN campaign in history, and as before, they have a solid chance of advancing to the playoff stage. After a 0-2 defeat to Morocco in their opener, the Palancas Negras bounced back to collect four points in their next two games, drawing 1-1 with Kenya and pulling off a dramatic comeback win against Zambia (2-1). The team’s resilience deserves special mention, having scored twice in the closing stages against the Zambians.

However, Angola’s play has been inconsistent: they’re capable of striking early but also prone to defensive lapses, which could be costly in crucial fixtures. To overcome DR Congo, the squad will need to stay fully focused, especially given their poor head-to-head record against this opponent.

DR Congo had a shaky start to the tournament, losing to Kenya, but quickly bounced back by confidently beating Zambia 2-0. The Leopards showcased solid defensive organization and clinical finishing in the second half, earning themselves three vital points.

Despite currently sitting fourth in the group, a win over Angola could propel DR Congo into the playoff zone. The team also holds a clear psychological edge—they haven’t lost to Angola in nearly a decade and have kept clean sheets in their last four encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Angola: A. Signori, E. Afonso, C. Gaspar, J. Buatu, To Carneiro, Fredy, Show, Estrela, Gilberto, Mabululu, J. Dala
  • DR Congo: Berto, Kalulu, Mbemba, Inonga, Masuaku, Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Bongonda, Pickel, Elia, Essende

Match facts and head-to-head

  • DR Congo have won 7 of their 12 head-to-head games against Angola.
  • Angola’s last victory over DR Congo dates back to November 2015.
  • Angola have failed to score in their last four meetings with the Leopards.

Prediction

DR Congo enter this match in a strong psychological position and with a clear edge in the head-to-head stats. Angola will find it tough to breach the visitors’ defense, especially considering their scoring drought in this fixture. Our pick: DR Congo double chance (not to lose) at odds of 1.60.

Comments
