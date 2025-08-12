RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Hibernian vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Hibernian vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hibernian vs Partizan Belgrade prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Hibernian
14 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Edinburgh, Easter Road Stadium
Partizan Belgrade
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the third qualifying round matches of the Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday at Easter Road in Edinburgh, where the local side Hibernian will host Belgrade's Partizan. After a 2-0 victory in the first leg, the Scots have the upper hand, but the visitors are determined to seize every opportunity to turn the tie around. I'm backing a bet on goals in this match with a solid odds value.

Match preview

Hibernian kicked off their European campaign in the Europa League qualifiers but fell to Midtjylland over two legs, dropping into the Conference League. David Gray's side quickly regrouped, clinching a win over Dundee in the league before securing a crucial victory against Partizan in Belgrade.

Despite a draw with Kilmarnock in the last round, where the team squandered a two-goal lead, the Hibees are showing consistent form and are preparing to consolidate their advantage at home. The main trump card for the hosts will be their home ground, where they play with more aggression and attacking efficiency. The return of experienced players like Iredale, C. Cadden, and captain Boyle to the starting eleven should strengthen the team from the opening whistle.

Partizan also began the season in the Europa League but crashed out in the first round, losing to Cyprus's AEK Larnaca on penalties. Since then, the Serbian club has improved, confidently dispatching Alexandria 6-0 on aggregate in the Conference League qualifiers and picking up three wins in the domestic league. However, the defeat in the first leg against Hibernian was a serious blow to the team's ambitions.

Vukašin Đurđević's red card in the first half and conceding two goals severely complicated the situation for the Belgrade side. Nevertheless, Partizan still has attacking potential, and their emphatic 7-2 win over Napredak in the last domestic fixture proved the team is capable of producing high-scoring football. The key challenge is to avoid conceding an early goal and to make the most of their chances up front.

Probable lineups

  • Hibernian: Smith; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; C. Cadden, Levitt, Mulligan, Obita; Boyle, Bowie, McGrath.
  • Partizan: M. Milosevic; Stojkovic, Milic, Simic, Jurcevic; Karabelyov, Dragovic; J. Milosevic, Natkho, B. Kostic; A. Kostic.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hibernian won the first leg 2-0, with both goals scored by Martin Boyle.
  • Partizan netted 7 goals in their last Serbian league match.
  • In the first leg, both teams had nearly the same number of shots: 12 for Hibernian, 11 for Partizan.

Prediction

Despite Partizan's attacking threat, the advantage on aggregate and the home crowd are in Hibernian's favor. The Scots are adept at defending and launching rapid counterattacks, which could be the decisive factor. The bet here is on "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.71.

Comments
