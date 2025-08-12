Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.72 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the third qualifying round matches of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Friends Arena in Vienna, where local side Austria Vienna will host Czech outfit Banik Ostrava. After a thrilling first leg that ended with a 4-3 victory for the visitors, both teams remain in contention for the next round, and fans can expect another spectacular clash packed with goal-scoring opportunities. My recommendation: bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Austria Vienna showed real character in the first leg, clawing their way back from a significant deficit, only to concede a decisive goal in the dying moments. A home defeat to Wolfsberger without finding the net in the league was a worrying sign for the coaching staff—defensive errors are piling up, and attacking efficiency remains inconsistent.

The Austrian side has conceded eight goals in their last three matches, and unless they shore up at the back, their European campaign could come to a premature end. On the other hand, the "Violets" possess impressive attacking firepower which, backed by their home crowd, could turn the tide of the tie.

Banik Ostrava seized the initiative in the first match, scoring four goals and showcasing clinical finishing. However, in domestic action, the Czechs stumbled, losing at home to Karvina, which again raised concerns about their consistency.

Pavel Hapal's team has managed just one win in five games this season, and their away form has yet to impress. Nevertheless, Banik's attacking line remains a major threat to any defense—the club has been consistently creating dangerous chances in recent outings. The crucial factor for the visitors will be their ability to withstand Austria's early pressure and capitalize on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Austria Vienna : Sahin-Radlinger, Fitz, Guenouche, Lee Kang-Hee, Plavotic, Botic, Dragovic, Malone, Ranftl, Sarkaria, Fischer

: Sahin-Radlinger, Fitz, Guenouche, Lee Kang-Hee, Plavotic, Botic, Dragovic, Malone, Ranftl, Sarkaria, Fischer Banik Ostrava: Reichl — Sinyavskiy, Vondra, Gulka, Kadlec — Okeke, Sakala, Zeman, Cermak, Drchal — Yusuph

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first leg, Banik defeated Austria 4-3.

Both clubs have conceded at least two goals in each of their last two matches.

Austria Vienna are winless in three straight games, while Banik have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches.

Prediction

Both teams have clear defensive issues, but make up for it with lively attacking play. Austria will have to take the initiative at home, while Banik will look to hit on the counter. It's logical to expect both teams to score and for the total number of goals to exceed 2.5.